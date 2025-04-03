RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.76% of RLI worth $115,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RLI alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 9.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of RLI by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RLI by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,093.58. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774 over the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RLI opened at $80.79 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RLI. StockNews.com raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.