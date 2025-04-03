Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 678.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

