Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Lear by 405.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 41,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lear by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 18,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 56.7% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 8,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lear Co. has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $145.05.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.36.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

