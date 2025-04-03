Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.8 %

NTR opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.