Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,109 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. FMR LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 28.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,027,000 after buying an additional 600,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $10,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 206,411 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 63,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $26.28 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

