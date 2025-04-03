Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 125,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,128,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,638,000 after purchasing an additional 120,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.06%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

