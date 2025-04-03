TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,200,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,100,000 after buying an additional 133,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,869,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,982,000 after acquiring an additional 46,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,618,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,838,000 after purchasing an additional 679,748 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Shares of FTI opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

