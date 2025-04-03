The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 350.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,744 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AES by 5,143.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in AES by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC started coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

