The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,176 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,371,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142,097 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 54.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 434,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

