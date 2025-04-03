THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $93.00 Average PT from Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

THOR Industries Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,103,000 after buying an additional 619,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.