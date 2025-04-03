TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 2,515.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of TPG worth $104,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992,818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in TPG by 14,739.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 597,972 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $31,420,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TPG by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,921,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $49.62 on Thursday. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

