United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

United Airlines Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

