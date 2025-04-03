Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,531,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,566 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,310,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 660,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,147,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,415.4% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 626,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 608,491 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

