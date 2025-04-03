Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,372,323 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $413,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rubrik by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBRK. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 227,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $14,768,704.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,014.31. This represents a 50.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 65,517 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $4,328,053.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 406,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,823,200.58. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,635 shares of company stock worth $55,117,349 over the last quarter.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion and a PE ratio of -4.53. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

