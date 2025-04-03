Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 75,940 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,137,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $371,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

