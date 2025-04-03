Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 316.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,608 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.77% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $106,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3544 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.