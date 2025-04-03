Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.38% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $110,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

VNO opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 954.25, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

