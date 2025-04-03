W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 103.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,219,000 after acquiring an additional 409,593 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $62.68 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

