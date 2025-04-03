Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.