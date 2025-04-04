124,037 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 272,123 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.62 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

