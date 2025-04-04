33,138 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Bought by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWIN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,484 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,917.80. This represents a 46.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639 in the last 90 days. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.