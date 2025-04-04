3,400 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $133.65 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.35.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

