7,100 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Minerals Technologies

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.