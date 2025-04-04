Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.