Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.77% of Acushnet worth $76,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Stock Down 12.9 %

GOLF opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

