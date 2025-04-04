Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.33.

ATD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Veritas raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$73.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.28. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$65.95 and a 52 week high of C$85.53. The company has a market cap of C$48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

