Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $44,494,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,866,000 after buying an additional 270,810 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,207.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 250,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,498,000 after buying an additional 158,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,112,000 after buying an additional 127,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.33 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

