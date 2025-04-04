American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 255.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 74,659 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $23,091,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,570,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,450,000 after acquiring an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

