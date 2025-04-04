American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 692.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827.30. This trade represents a 89.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $310,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,657.72. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,192 shares of company stock worth $1,042,268. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.