Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rekor Systems Q1 Earnings

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 119.85% and a negative net margin of 119.54%.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 139,902 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

