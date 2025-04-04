Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:RCI Q1 Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
