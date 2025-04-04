Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$292.64

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$292.64.

IFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$290.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$216.62 and a twelve month high of C$298.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$279.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$269.03.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

