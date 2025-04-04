APA (NASDAQ:APA) versus Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Critical Survey

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 13.44% 7.66% 4.28% APA 24.36% 27.86% 7.99%

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. APA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Murphy Oil pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.02 billion 1.23 $407.17 million $2.69 9.44 APA $9.74 billion 0.66 $2.86 billion $2.26 7.85

This table compares Murphy Oil and APA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Murphy Oil and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 1 9 3 0 2.15 APA 4 10 4 0 2.00

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus target price of $34.92, suggesting a potential upside of 37.47%. APA has a consensus target price of $27.68, suggesting a potential upside of 56.06%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA beats Murphy Oil on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. APA Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

