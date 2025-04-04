Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $202.52 and last traded at $204.34. 39,048,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 54,755,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.89.

Specifically, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.26.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

