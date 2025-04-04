Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 444.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 240,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLD. Northland Securities raised their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

