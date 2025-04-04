Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.49 and last traded at $33.49. Approximately 27,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 25,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Get Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF alerts:

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $212.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSLU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,174,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the last quarter.

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.