AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APP. Bank of America raised their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

AppLovin Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $261.98 on Friday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.76 and its 200 day moving average is $286.55. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

