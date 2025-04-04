Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 164.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.