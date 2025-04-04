Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 248.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AQST. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

