Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 5.7 %

AHH stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $703.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,611. The trade was a 16.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $692,700 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

