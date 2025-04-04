AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £112.23 ($147.05) and traded as high as £115.52 ($151.36). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £113.92 ($149.27), with a volume of 1,971,750 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,542.80 ($98.83).
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
