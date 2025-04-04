AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £112.23 ($147.05) and traded as high as £115.52 ($151.36). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £113.92 ($149.27), with a volume of 1,971,750 shares changing hands.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,542.80 ($98.83).

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.5 %

About AstraZeneca

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83. The stock has a market cap of £219.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of £112.23.

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.