B. Riley Estimates Hallador Energy FY2027 Earnings

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst N. Giles forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $478.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.55. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Hallador Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

