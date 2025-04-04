Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.13.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $1.25 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ballard Power Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.