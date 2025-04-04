Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.13.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $1.25 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.38.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
