Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.69 and traded as high as $36.34. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 240,367 shares changing hands.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

