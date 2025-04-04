Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Price

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Hub Group Trading Down 10.7 %

Hub Group stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,105,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hub Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,147,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

