Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Price

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.82% from the company’s current price.

Get RXO alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Stock Down 19.5 %

NYSE RXO opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67. RXO has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in RXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RXO by 68.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of RXO by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.