Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,460,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 470,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

