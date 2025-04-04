Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $221.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day moving average is $231.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.62 per share, for a total transaction of $350,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,464.30. This trade represents a 23.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $159,593.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,163.67. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,865. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 38,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

