Belo Sun Mining (OTC:BSXGF) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTC:BSXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 657,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 459,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company’s primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

