BILL (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BILL traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 1428952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of BILL by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BILL by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,879,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,019,000 after buying an additional 1,241,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BILL by 828.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,421,000 after acquiring an additional 852,863 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,264.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

